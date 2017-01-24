Maryland Basketball: Jake Layman sent to D-League

Jake Layman had his rookie moment in the sun earlier this season.

Now the former Maryland star is being sent down to the NBA’s Developmental League to play for the Windy City Bulls, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.

Layman was averaging just 2.3 points in just 6.3 minutes-per-game for the Portland Trail Blazers. His most prolific performance came on Nov. 1 against the Golden State Warriors when he scored 17 points (6-of-8 shooting) in just eight minutes.

The former Terrapin scored no more than nine points in any other game during the 2016-17 season. He only played double-digit minutes on five occasions.

Portland certainly invested quite a bit in the Massachusetts native. The organization traded a 2019 second round pick and cash considerations to the Orlando Magic in exchange for Layman, who was originally selected with the No. 47 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Layman was a four-year star for the Terps. He was part of the 2012 recruiting class and was the only one who elected not to transfer.

Seth Allen (Virginia Tech), Shaquille Cleare (Texas), and Charles Mitchell (Georgia Tech) all transferred from the program. Coincidentally, Cleare scored a career-high 21 points for Texas in a win over Oklahoma on Monday night.

Layman averaged 10.2 points and 4.8 rebounds during his time in College Park. He was also a 36.2 percent shooter from beyond the arc, which was one of his biggest strengths coming out of high school.

He averaged 11.6 points and 5.3 as a senior for the Terps. Layman helped lead Maryland to back-to-back NCAA Tournaments.

Time in the D-League should allow Layman to fine-tune his game and become a better pro. He could face former teammates Diamond Stone and Dez Wells during his time with the Bulls.

This article originally appeared on