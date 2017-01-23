Maryland Basketball: Dez Wells finally inks a deal

Dez Wells hasn’t exactly had much luck since leaving College Park two years ago.as

Over the weekend, Wells returned to the basketball world as he signed with the Oklahoma City Clue, which is the D-League affiliate for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Wells spent some time with the Chicago Bulls in the Las Vegas Summer League, but didn’t earn a training camp invite. He did sign with Tigers Tubingen last offseason, but ultimately failed a physical so he never played for the German team.

The former Terrapin star was supposed to play for the Washington Wizards in the Summer League prior to that, but a hand injury derailed that opportunity.

Wells is returning to the only team that he has actually suited up for since leaving Maryland. The Raleigh native spent parts of last season with the Blue.

He averaged 12.1 points and started 21 of 24 games before injury cut his season short.

Wells joins an Oklahoma City roster that already includes several former college stars. Daniel Hamilton (UConn), Xavier Henry (Kansas), Dakari Johnson (Kentucky), and Kaleb Tarczewski (Arizona) also play for the Thunder’s D-League affiliate.

The Xavier transfer really made an impact during his time at Maryland. Coach Mark Turgeon brought him to College Park when he was one of the most sought-after transfers on the open market.

Wells played three seasons with the Terps and averaged 14.3 points and 4.8 rebounds. He also led Maryland to the NCAA Tournament as a senior and the Terps beat Valparaiso in the opening round.

Wells definitely has the pedigree to work his way through the D-League and maybe even crack an NBA roster someday. Going back to the place where you had the most success is certainly a good start.

