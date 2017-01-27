Martin, Kaluna lead Northern Arizona to victory (Jan 26, 2017)
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) Jordyn Martin scored 19 points and Ako Kaluna had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Northern Arizona to a 63-50 victory over Northern Colorado on Thursday night.
JoJo Anderson added 10 points, including the last six points of the first half to get the Lumberjacks (5-16, 2-6 Big Sky) within 29-28 at the break. NAU scored the first six points of the second half and kept the lead, going up by double figures for good with 6:10 to go on a Martin basket.
The Bears (7-13, 3-6) won the season’s first matchup with NAU, but that came without Kaluna, who was injured. Kaluna, who reached 1,000 career points against Idaho on Saturday, posted his first double-double this season.
Chaz Glotta scored 12 points to lead the Bears, who have lost five straight since beating the Lumberjacks 83-79 on Jan. 7. Jonah Radebaugh added 11 points as did Jordan Davis, who had six assists in breaking the school’s Division-I single-season record with 109.