Marshall hits program-best 19 3-pointers, beats WKU 94-80 (Jan 21, 2017)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) Jon Elmore scored 27 points, Stevie Browning added 23 as Marshall matched a program-best with 19 3-pointers and beat Western Kentucky 94-80 on Saturday night.

Elmore was 7 of 12 and Browning hit 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and the Thundering Herd finished 19-of-41 shooting from long range. Austin Loop had 17 points and made five 3s for Marshall. Ryan Taylor grabbed 10 rebounds and chipped in eight points.

Marshall (12-8, 5-2 Conference USA) snapped a two-game skid and improves to 11-0 at home dating back to last season, its longest home winning streak under coach Dan D’Antoni.

Justin Johnson scored 21 points and led six players in double figures for Western Kentucky (9-11, 3-4).

Marshall made six straight 3-pointers during a 19-5 run and led 67-53 with about 12 minutes left and cruised from there.

The Thundering Herd made 19 3s against Morehead State in Dec. 1996. Cincinnati holds the conference record, making 24 3-pointers against Oakland in Dec. 1998.