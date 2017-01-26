The Sidelines: Markelle Fultz discusses Washington and his NBA Draft prospects

It’s Wednesday and college basketball fans know what that means: It’s time for another episode of ‘The Sidelines‘ podcast with FS1 college basketball insider Evan Daniels. This week, Evan has a couple of very special guests: the potential No. 1 pick in next year’s NBA Draft, Markelle Fultz, as well as Fultz’s coach at DeMatha High School, Mike Jones.

Fultz discusses the following:

His meteoric rise from a kid who didn’t make varsity as a sophomore in high school to one of the nation’s most coveted players. What happened during that stretch that allowed him to evolve into the player he is today?

Life at Washington. What has been his biggest adjustment to college basketball? Also, how has Fultz handled a disappointing season in Seattle, ahead of Wednesday’s game against Arizona State?

Is there a rivalry with fellow college superstar Lonzo Ball? And what can fans expect when the two meet up later this season?

His thoughts about potentially being the No. 1 pick in the draft. How often does Fultz think about his future and where he might be a year from now?

Plus, Fultz’s long-term goal in basketball. You won’t believe what he says!

Next, Jones joins the show to discuss:

The decision to put Fultz on JV his sophomore year. The reason is actually more complex than most think.

Fultz’s development from that undersized sophomore to a high school star. Jones also describes what Fultz’s best attribute is on the basketball court.

How Fultz compares to other NBA players who have come through DeMatha.

Whether you’re a college hoops fan or an NBA fan trying to learn more about Fultz, this is absolutely the podcast for you. Fultz and one of his closest confidants take you behind the scenes and give you the inside story of one of the most unique basketball prospects in years.

This is just the latest edition of ‘The Sidelines’ podcast, as Evan welcomes some of the biggest names in college basketball to the show. Last week’s guest was Roy Williams straight off his 800th win, and previous guests include the Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski, Villanova’s Jay Wright and Kansas’ Bill Self.

To have new episodes of ‘The Sidelines’ delivered straight to your phone, subscribe to the podcast below.

SUBSCRIBE: iTunes | Google Play | SoundCloud