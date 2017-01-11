Maric’s double-double helps N Illinois beat Kent St in OT (Jan 10, 2017)

KENT, Ohio (AP) Marin Maric had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Laytwan Porter and Eugene German scored 12 points apiece and Northern Illinois erased a 13-point second-half deficit to beat Kent State 74-70 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Jaylen Key had 11 points and Aaric Armstead grabbed 12 rebounds for Northern Illinois (10-6, 2-1 Mid-American Conference).

Maric made the first of two free throws and, after a Kent State (9-7, 1-2) turnover, Porter hit a jumper to give the Huskies a 71-68 lead with 46 seconds left. Adonis De La Rosa tipped in his own missed putback to pull the Golden Flashes within one, but Levi Bradley made two foul shots and Key hit 1 of 2 to cap the scoring with 11 seconds to go.

Deon Edwin’s 3-pointer gave Kent State a 44-31 lead with 15:46 left in regulation, but Key and German each hit 3’s during 12-2 run over the next three-plus minutes and Porter’s layup with 1:16 to go forced OT.

Bradley’s free throws to open the scoring in the extra frame gave Northern Illinois its first lead at 66-64.

Jaylin Walker tied a career high with six 3-pointers and led Kent State with 22 points. Edwin scored 18.