College basketball has its first 50-point scorer since the 2013 season

Because he doesn’t play a traditional college hoops power like Kentucky, UCLA or North Carolina, Marcus Keene’s exploits have gone a bit under the radar during this college hoops season. But after what he did Saturday, that will no longer be an issue.

Keene – who entered the day as the nation’s leading scorer at 28.7 points per game – had a day to remember, dropping 50 points in Central Michigan’s 101-92 win over Miami (OH). It was college basketball’s first 50-point game since South Dakota State’s Nate Wolters scored 53 in 2013.

FINAL. Central Michigan 101, Miami 92. Keene scores 50 points! CMU moves to 12-7, 2-4 in the MAC. — CMU Men's Basketball (@CMUMensBBall) January 21, 2017

What might be more impressive than Keene’s overall stat line is how he did it: He hit 10 threes and finished a highly-efficient 15-of-23 from the field overall. He also went 10-for-10 from the foul line.

Keene’s 50 points were the most of any player this season, topping the 47 Malik Monk put up against North Carolina in December.

Marcus Keene's 50 points are the most in the NCAA this season. The previous high was 47 points by Kentucky's Malik Monk. — CMU Men's Basketball (@CMUMensBBall) January 21, 2017

Saturday was the 11th time Keene scored at least 30 points this season and the third time he’s topped 40.

After Saturday’s performance, chances are pretty good that everyone will know his name going forward.