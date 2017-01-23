Manhattan coach Steve Masiello rips ‘fraudulent society’ in postgame rant

Manhattan head coach Steve Masiello saw his team’s 81–68 home loss to Siena as indicative of what’s the matter with society as a whole.

After a reporter asked Masiello in his postgame press conference how his team can adjust to playing from behind, the coach launched into a rant about our “fraudulent society.”

“We’re a fraudulent society from top to bottom,” Masiello said. “Our society’s fraudulent. Everything about our society is edited. Everything about our society is prearranged, so this generation is a fraudulent generation. And what I mean by that is they put their Instagram picture the way they want. They put their tweet out the way they want. Nothing is interactive. Nothing is real. So when things don't go the way people want them to, people really struggle with—if it's not 75 degrees and sunny and the stars aren't aligned, if it's not exactly 4 p.m., they didn't get exactly eight hours of beauty sleep and the pasta… young people today struggle with it. Our society struggles with that, and for me—I can't speak for other coaches—I see it more than ever. When adversity comes in, people struggle. They’re not bad kids. This might be one of my favorite groups I’ve ever had. They struggle with adversity. They struggle with–that's a byproduct of our society today, so I think we're a reflection of our culture a little bit, not to get too deep.”

Masiello led the Jaspers to two straight NCAA tournament appearances in 2014 and 2015. After the 2014 season, he was offered the head coaching position at South Florida but the offer was scuttled after the school learned Masiello had not graduated from the University of Kentucky, as his resume had claimed.

The Jaspers are 7–14 this season and last in the MAAC with a 2–8 in-conference record.

