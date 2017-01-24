Manassa scores 25, Savannah State tops Delaware State 94-79 (Jan 23, 2017)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) Troy Manassa scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help Savannah State extended its season-long win streak to four games with a 94-79 win over Delaware State on Monday night.

Robert Kelly Jr. finished with 14 points, Zach Sellers had 13, and Dexter McClanahan added 12 for Savannah State (8-12, 5-2 MEAC). The Tigers, who lead Division I in 3-pointers per game (14.1), made 14 of 41 from distance and finished with 22 assists on their 31 total field goals.

Devin Morgan scored 16 points for Delaware State (5-16, 2-4), which led 43-41 at halftime but was dominated in the second. Marcius Glenn made a layup for the Tigers which broke a tie 54 and sparked Savannah State to a 16-4 run and a double-digit lead. A Manassa 3 made it 75-64 with 6:49 left and the Tigers cruised from there.

Artem Tavakalyan added 15 points for the Hornets.