Manassa, Savannah State use late run to beat Morgan State (Jan 21, 2017)
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) Troyce Manassa had 28 points on Saturday night, one short of his career high, and Savannah State used a second-half run to get past Morgan State 74-61.
The Tigers (7-10, 4-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) had a 13-2 run to build their first double-digit lead at 56-45 on Maricus Glenn’s layup with 8:27 left. The Bears (6-12, 3-2) had a 5-1 run to get within 62-55 on Tiwian Kendley’s free throws with 4:47 left.
Manassa answered with back-to-back jumpers to put the lead in double digits for good and Austin Dasent’s layup with 3:02 left capped a 6-0 run at 68-55.
Dexter McClanahan added 13 points for Savannah State, which never trailed after his dunk made it 41-39. Morgan State tied it at 43 before the Tigers pulled away.
Kendley had 17 points, Kyle Thomas scored 16 and Antonio Gillespie added 12 for the Bears.