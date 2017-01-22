MAAC-leader Monmouth routs Fairfield, wins 6th straight (Jan 22, 2017)
WEST LONG BEACH, N.J. (AP) Justin Robinson scored 12 of his 20 points in the first half and Monmouth routed Fairfield 91-49 on Sunday for its sixth straight win.
Robinson was 6 of 8 from the field and had four 3-pointers. Louie Pillari added a career-best 13 points, Collin Stewart had 11 of his 13 points in the first half, and Micah Seaborn finished with 10 points for the Hawks (16-5, 8-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Mustapha Traore had a team-high nine rebounds and chipped in six points.
Thomas Nolan and Tyler Nelson scored 11 points apiece to lead Fairfield (8-10, 3-6), which shot 29 percent from the floor and has lost five straight.
Monmouth had a double-digit lead with seven minutes left in the first half and built a 50-24 halftime lead.
The Hawks outrebounded Fairfield 57-32, and the 42-point win was the largest margin of victory for conference-leader Monmouth this season.