Lynn’s 33 pts help NJIT snap skid, tops North Florida 84-77 (Jan 14, 2017)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) Damon Lynn poured in 33 points, the last eight in the final 26 seconds of the game, and the New Jersey Institute of Technology snapped its two-game losing skid with an 84-78 win over North Florida Saturday.

North Florida got within six points, 79-73 on Dallas Moore’s free throw with :26 left, but Lynn went 6-for-6 from the line and added a layup to put the game away.

The Ospreys (7-13, 2-1 Atlantic Sun) carried a three-game win streak into the contest and won both meetings with NJIT (9-10, 1-2) a year ago. The Highlanders dropped an 82-81 decision to Jacksonville Thursday.

Lynn was 8 of 18 from the field, including 6 of 14 from 3-point range, and was 11 of 12 from the line. His 33 points was one shy of matching his career record. Anthony Tarke added 23 points.

Moore led North Florida with 30 points.