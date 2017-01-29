Luke Kennard Puts Together All-Time Great Duke Performance in Wake Forest Win

Sophomore shooting guard Luke Kennard added to his case for NCAA Player of the Year after a dominant performance and game-winning shot against Wake Forest.

Luke Kennard put together a stellar performance to lead the Blue Devils to a close 85-83 victory over Wake Forest. Kennard scored 34 points alone with the game-winning three to put Duke ahead in the final seconds after trailing most of the game.

Duke Men’s Basketball is coming off a very rough week. After a disappointing home loss to NC State, Coach K held a meeting and disciplined the team for not living up to the standards of the program. The Blue Devils had the added pressure of not winning a game on the road yet this season. Duke went into halftime against the Demon Deacons down 10 due to severe foul trouble and poor defense.

The second half was a different story however, with shooting guard Luke Kennard put on an all-time great performance to help Duke earn the victory. Kennard only scored 4 points in the first half, but was extremely hot in the second scoring 30 points for the Blue Devils. On top of that, the sophomore guard was also extremely efficient from the floor making 79% of his shots (11-14) and 100% of his three-pointers (6-6)!

Kennard also contributed 4 rebounds and 4 assists for Duke, but will be remembered for his dominant second half performance. It should be considered one of the top moments in Duke Basketball history as Kennard did not miss a single shot from the field. Then, with Duke down a point with less than 10 seconds left, interim head coach Jeff Capel called a great play out of a time-out to get Kennard a great look off a Harry Giles back screen and he nailed the shot to put Duke up by two. A final Wake Forest turnover sealed the game for the Blue Devils in a tight 85-5-83 win.

Things will be a little tougher for Duke in their next game on the road at Notre Dame Monday, but hopefully this win and Kennard’s performance will spark the team going forward. The performance from Kennard against Wake Forest won’t be recognized like Christian Laettner vs. Kentucky or Jason Williams’ Miracle Minute, but it should be one Duke fans remember for years to come.

This article originally appeared on