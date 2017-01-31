Luke Kennard Named Finalist for Top NCAA Shooting Guard

Duke guard Luke Kennard was named a finalist for the Jerry West Award given to the top shooting guard in college basketball.

Sophomore guard Luke Kennard has had a spectacular season, and was named one of the top 10 finalists for the Jerry West Award. The West Award is given to the top shooting guard in college basketball.

Kennard has starred for Duke this season despite an unclear role early on. He leads the Blue Devils in scoring with 20.2 points per game. Additionally, he’s been efficient shooting 54.0% from the field, 46.9% from three, and 85.0% from the free throw line. The sophomore guard put together one of the best performances in Duke Basketball history in the Blue Devils’ comeback win over Wake Forest. He totaled 34 points including 30 in the second half without missing a shot, in addition to making the game-winning three to give Duke the two-point win.

Luke Kennard is making a very strong case as a national player of the year candidate. The 6-6 shooting guard is one of the most improved players in the country this season. He’s only 130 points away from reaching 1,000 career points and is on pace to be the first Blue Devil to average 20+ points shooting over 50% since Christian Laettner. Kennard was also named to the midseason Wooden Award Award Player of the Year list.

The West Award finalists will be trimmed to five in March and the winner will be announced on April 7. Congrats to Luke Kennard on earning the midseason honor and an excellent season so far for the Blue Devils.

This article originally appeared on