LSU F Craig Victor dismissed for violations of team rules

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) LSU coach Johnny Jones says junior forward Craig Victor II has been dismissed from the LSU men’s basketball team for an unspecified violation of team rules.

Victor, a New Orleans native who began his college career at Arizona and transferred to LSU two seasons ago, has played in eight games with five starts this season, averaging 10.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

Victor made his LSU debut last season, averaging 11.5 points and 5.6 rebounds.

Jones says he’s ”obviously disappointed” he ”had to take this action.”

While LSU has not disclosed specifics of Victor’s transgression, Jones says his program’s standards ”go beyond the basketball court.”

The announcement of Victor’s dismissal has come just hours before LSU’s scheduled Southeastern Conference opener at home against Vanderbilt on Thursday night.

—

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org