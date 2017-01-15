Loyola Marymount edges Portland 79-78 (Jan 14, 2017)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Brandon Brown sank the winning layup and Shamar Johnson got a key block for Loyola Marymount to clinch a 79-78 win over Portland on Saturday night.

Trailing by three with 44 seconds to play, Loyola Marymount (9-8, 2-4 West Coast Conference) got a layup from Kelvin Amayo to pull within striking distance, 78-77, and then got the ball back off a Portland turnover. Brown got the go-ahead bucket on a reverse layup with six seconds left and Johnson blocked a jumper at the other end as time expired to clinch it.

Steven Haney scored 18 points for the Lions, who shot 52.6 percent from the field in a game that featured 12 lead changes. Brown finished with 16, Buay Tuach had 15 and Johnson 11.

Alec Wintering paced Portland (9-8, 2-3) with 22 points. Jazz Johnson added 15 points and Rashad Jackson 11.