Loyola (Chicago) beats Missouri State 77-71 for 9th home win (Jan 15, 2017)

CHICAGO (AP) Aundre Jackson scored 22 points, Milton Doyle had 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and Loyola (Chicago) beat Missouri State 77-71 on Sunday.

Jackson made two free throws with 2:49 to go and, after Missouri State was whistled for a charge, Doyle made a pull-up jumper to cap a 10-0 run for a 67-60 lead.

Loyola hit 8 of 10 free-throw attempts in the final 1:04 to hold on.

Donte Ingram sank four 3-pointers and scored 17 points for Loyola (13-6, 3-3 Missouri Valley), which was 5 of 13 from distance. Doyle entered averaging 29 points, nine rebounds and 4.5 assist in his last two games and he has scored 10-plus in 20 straight games.

Loyola erased an 11-point halftime deficit to improve to 9-1 this season at Gentile Arena.

Alize Johnson had 20 points and 10 rebounds- his 10th double-double this season – for Missouri State (12-7, 3-3). Dequon Miller added 16 points and Chris Kendrix 15.