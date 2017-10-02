Louisville to announce new athletic director Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Louisville interim President Greg Postel plans to announce an interim replacement for athletic director Tom Jurich on Tuesday, saying ”we don’t want to drag this out.”

The school is involved in a federal bribery investigation that has led to coach Rick Pitino being placed on unpaid administrative leave.

Postel describes the federal allegations as ”disturbing and unprecedented” in disciplinary letters issued Sept. 27 to Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich, when both were placed on administrative leave.

David Padgett was named as Pitino’s interim replacement Friday. The letters were released Monday as Postel and university trustees discussed the scandal for the first time.

Jurich is on paid leave and Postel says there ”needs to be acting leadership in place during this interim period.”