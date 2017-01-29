Louisville Basketball: Why The Kentucky Over Louisville Love Has To Stop

We take a look at why the Kentucky Wildcats have no business being seeded over the Louisville basketball team after this week.

It’s becoming very troubling that the Louisville basketball team isn’t getting the respect they deserve, especially with how they have played over the past month of the season. Heck, the Cardinals have been blowing ACC teams out without their starting point guard, Quentin Snider.

I guess you can only impress people to a certain point and they will still choose the “blue-bloods” regardless of which team is actually playing better.

For example, take a look at Joe Lunardi’s tweet during the Louisville game on Sunday:

Sunday seed list (looking like a fluid day before Monday bracket): 01-NOVA, 02-Bay, 03-KU, 04-ZAGA, 05-ZONA, 06-UK, 07-UNC, 08-Lville — Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) January 29, 2017

At this point in the season, Kentucky being ranked over Louisville is just a slap in the face to Cardinals fans and the basketball team. There is no reason whatsoever that the Wildcats should have a better seed than the Cards.

Could it be because of Kentucky’s overall record?

Kentucky Wildcats (17-4) (7-1)

Louisville Cardinals (18-4) (6-3)

Not to mention, Kentucky is coming off a week where they lost to both Tennessee and Kansas.

Is it because Kentucky beat Louisville this season?

Louisville beat Kentucky 73-70 on December 21st, 2016

It has to be because Kentucky has beat more elite teams right?

Louisville’s Key Wins: #6 Kentucky, #7 Duke, #15 Purdue, and #16 Indiana

Kentucky’s Key Wins: #7 North Carolina, #17 Michigan State, and #24 South Carolina

At a certain point, Joe Lunardi just has to admit that he is using the eye-test to differentiate certain teams. There is absolutely zero reason why Kentucky deserves to be seeded higher than the Cardinals, especially since Kentucky’s strength of schedule is terrible throughout conference play.

All the Cardinals can do is continue to play hard and fight for everything they earn. It’s clear that no one is going to hand them anything this year, which will only make this team better going into the end of the season.

