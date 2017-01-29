Louisville Basketball: What The New Top 10 Should Be Going Into Week 13
We take a look at what the new top ten should look like and where the Louisville basketball team will land among those teams.
Every week, the Associated Press releases their poll and it always has the same teams getting the same kind of respect. However, after a weird week of college basketball, we are expecting some major shake-ups, especially with the Louisville basketball team.
Literally, seven teams in the top ten lost at least one game this past week and two of those teams lost twice. Yes, we’re talking about you Kentucky and Florida State.
Good luck with predicting where the AP will place every team in the top ten this week, but let’s take a look at what we think the new top ten should look like. Again, this article isn’t saying this is exactly what the poll will be, we’re talking about what we think it should be.
- Gonzaga Bulldogs: 22-0
- Baylor Bears: 20-1
- Villanova Wildcats: 20-2
- Kansas Jayhawks: 19-2
- Arizona Wildcats: 20-2
- UCLA Bruins: 19-3
- Virginia Cavaliers: 16-4
- Louisville Cardinals: 18-4
- North Carolina Tar Heels: 19-4
- Kentucky Wildcats: 17-4
I am a firm believer in rewarding the teams that have been taking care of business. At least as of right now, those two teams have been Baylor and Gonzaga.
Besides those two schools, every other program in the top ten should be a complete toss-up. Actually, I honestly don’t believe there is much of a difference between any of these teams in the top ten.
All I know is that Louisville better find themselves inside of the top ten on Monday afternoon. There is absolutely no reason why they don’t belong there and they are playing better than almost every school in the country. Make it happen Associated Press, make it happen.