Louisville Basketball: Watch This Throwback Montrezl Harrell Highlight

We take a look at a pretty sweet throwback highlight video of former Louisville basketball player and current Houston Rocket Montrezl Harrell.

Now that former Louisville basketball player Montrezl Harrell is playing great in the NBA, we decided to go back and take a look at some moments he had in a Cardinals uniform. He did some amazing things while at Louisville, but probably none more impressive than his dunk before the half against Michigan.

That was one of those plays where I remember exactly where I was sitting and who I was sitting next to. Not to mention, I also remember Harrell dunking the ball and finding myself running around the house in disbelief.

If you miss seeing Montrezl Harrell dunk as much as I do, then take a look at this throwback highlight video, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network:

I don’t know about you, but that highlight video definitely got my competitive juices flowing. Harrell was one of those players that always got the crowd on their feet with his passion and dunking ability. That dude could flat-out bring down the house with one of his high-flying slam dunks.

Montrezl Harrell has now moved on to playing professional basketball with the Houston Rockets, but we’ll never forget his contributions in a Louisville uniform.

