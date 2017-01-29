Louisville Basketball vs NC State: Wolfpack Fans React On Twitter

We take a look at the reaction from Wolfpack fans after Louisville basketball’s win over their school on Sunday afternoon.

The Louisville basketball team picked up their 18th win of the season with a 25-point victory over NC State on Sunday. I didn’t expect the Cardinals to beat them that bad, but hey, we’ll take it every single time.

On the other hand, I noticed that Wolfpack fans were really going hard after their team on Twitter and especially their head coach.

Let’s just say Mark Gottfried probably shouldn’t get on Twitter today.

@Mark_Gottfried Coach, love you but no life, no energy after 6 days rest between games?Too many times this year! This goes on you, not team! — Stephen Futrell (@sfutrellncsu) January 29, 2017

I do have to give this fan credit here. He didn’t take the usual “the ship is sinking” approach to the Wolfpack losing to the Cardinals on Sunday. NC State still has four more games against ranked opponents for their team to turn things around.

@PackMensBball, can you please let us know as soon as a GoFundMe is made to help pay for @Mark_Gottfried 's contract buy-out? — Jason Rea (@jason_rea) January 29, 2017

Dang, that one even hurt me. It’s not even like the Wolfpack are playing bad right now, they just aren’t as good as other teams in the conference. It seems as though Wolfpack fans are forgetting they did just beat Duke earlier in the week.

Clearly the Duke game was an aberration. This team is trash. No effort, no discipline. @Mark_Gottfried has to go. #FireGott #WPN #NCState — Stephen Sykes (@stephensykes28) January 29, 2017

Trash is a pretty harsh word to use for a team that is currently 14-8 with two wins over ranked opponents. I mean, it’s not like they have one of the top five scoring threats in the conference or anything. (Dennis Smith Jr. is 5th in the ACC with 19.5 points per game).

Well, I honestly doubt that Mark Gottfried is going to resign after getting beat by Louisville on the road, but hey, I guess it was worth the tweet?

Let me be the first to say that I’m glad I am not a college basketball coach right now, especially not Mark Gottfried. With that being said, I do think there’s something to be said for the Cards’ effort and hustle on Sunday afternoon and not just the lack thereof from the Wolfpack.

This article originally appeared on