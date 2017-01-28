Louisville Basketball vs. NC State: Interesting Game Notes

We take a look at a couple of interesting game notes surrounding Louisville basketball’s game against NC State on Sunday afternoon.

The Louisville basketball team will be looking to pick up their 18th win of the 2016-2017 season with a win over NC State on Sunday. The Wolfpack are coming off a huge win over Duke, while the Cards are coming off of a 55-point victory over Pittsburgh.

This game will feature two teams that are playing well, but this will be Louisville’s first game without a true point guard.

With that being said, let’s take a look at some interesting game notes, according to Kim Pemberton of Louisville’s official athletics website:

“NC State (14-7, 3-5 ACC) has won two of its last three games, including winning for the first time since 1995 at Duke with an 84-82 victory on Jan. 23. Freshman Dennis Smith, Jr. scored a career-high 32 points and added six assists, four rebounds and two steals in the game. NC State is 27th in the nation in scoring offense (81.6 ppg) and 33rd in field goal percentage (.480). Smith leads the ACC in assists (6.6, 10th in the nation) and steals (2.2, 23rd in the nation) and is fifth in scoring (18.9 ppg). NC State is No. 59 in the RPI, No. 68 in the Sagarin Ratings and No. 74 by Ken Pomeroy through Jan. 25. UofL has a 10-9 series edge over NC State, including a 5-2 record in games played in Louisville. The Cardinals have won the last two matchups, including a 77-72 victory in Raleigh, N.C. last season (1-7-16) when Quentin Snider led the Cardinals with 21 points, hitting a career-best 4-of-6 three-pointers.”

The Wolfpack aren’t a team that is going to get a ton of headlines, but that doesn’t mean they can’t come into your building and win. Just a reminder, they beat the Blue Devils on the road earlier in the week.

Louisville must control Dennis Smith Jr. on Sunday afternoon. If they can do that, then they will give themselves a great opportunity to get another home win and add to their conference record.

