Louisville Basketball: TV And Radio Details For The NC State Game

We take a look at the TV and Radio details for Louisville basketball’s game against NC State on Sunday afternoon.

The Louisville basketball team will be playing without Tony Hicks on Sunday, but that doesn’t mean the Cards won’t be able to pull out the victory. The Wolfpack are playing well right now, but they are giving up way too many points to stay successful.

On the other hand, look for the Cards to prevail because of their defense.

Take a look at the TV and Radio details for the game against NC State, according to Kim Pemberton from Louisville’s official athletics website:

Date: Jan. 29, 2017

Time: 1:07 p.m.

Site: KFC Yum! Center/Crum Court, Louisville, Ky. (22,000) (110-15 in 7th year)

Television: ACC Network/WAVE-TV in Louisville – Tom Werme, play-by-play; Dan Bonner, analyst.

Radio: WHAS (840 AM) – Paul Rogers, play-by-play; Jody Demling, analyst. (Sirius channel 81, XM 81, Internet 81)

With teams like North Carolina and Florida State losing on Saturday, this is a mightily important game for the Cardinals. After starting conference play (0-2), the Cards have a great opportunity to climb back into the top-tier of the ACC standings after this weekend.

I’m telling you, If Louisville can get Quentin Snider back healthy, well before the game against North Carolina, then this Cardinals team can definitely make a case for winning their first ACC Regular Season Championship.

