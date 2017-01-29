Louisville Basketball: Top Pitino Quotes After The Win Over NC State

We take a look at the top quotes from Louisville basketball head coach Rick Pitino after the Cards’ win over NC State on Sunday.

The Louisville basketball team was able to get another conference win on Sunday afternoon, as they were able to knock off the NC State Wolfpack. It was extremely impressive to see them shine without their top two point guards, but should we be surprised by anything this team does anymore?

I didn’t think they would play that well, but heck, these guys made the Wolfpack look like a SEC basketball school.

All kidding aside, NC State did just beat Duke earlier in the week, therefore this was another quality win for the Cards.

With that being said, let’s take a look at the top quotes from Rick Pitino after the win:

Pitino credits David Levitch. “He has never let me down the whole time he’s been here. … He’s bailed us out of many tough situations." — Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) January 29, 2017

This is one of the best things that I have read all day long. David Levitch has legitimately done everything that has been asked of him since he enrolled in the University. Every Cardinals fan should be very thankful for what this kid has brought to the program.

Think about it, how many times has Levitch made you upset during a game? Now think of every other player on the team. Exactly.

Pitino: “Our guys have been bringing it every night. We might lose, but these guys bring it. When we get healthy, that's going to help us." — Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) January 29, 2017

This is definitely one of the things that I have come to appreciate about this Louisville basketball team. They aren’t the most talented squad out there, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find a team that plays harder than the Cardinals.

The only game I can remember where they looked sluggish was against Virginia, but that was really about it. Not to mention, they have a chance to change that against the Cavaliers in a few games.

Pitino on the ACC: "Both Jimmy Christian and Josh Pastner … are doing tremendous jobs this year." — Jeff Greer (@jeffgreer_cj) January 29, 2017

I do agree with Pitino here on the job Josh Pastner is doing with Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets have three huge conference wins over #9 North Carolina, #6 Florida State, and #14 Notre Dame this season. Not to mention, all of those wins came at home.

I think we all can feel pretty good about how the Cards played down in Atlanta at the beginning of the month.

Pitino: “I’m really pleased. We’re getting better with each game. It’s a crazy conference." — Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) January 29, 2017

It truly has been a crazy conference this season. There hasn’t been one team that has solidified themselves as the favorite to win the ACC yet. For all we know, the Cardinals could end up winning the whole thing by the end of the regular season.

Louisville only has to play three ranked opponents over their next nine games, which should give them some room to make a move in the standings. However, they are going to have to be road warriors, as two of those three games are on the road.

