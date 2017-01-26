Louisville Basketball: Tony Hicks Returning Sooner Than Expected?

We take a look at the status of Louisville basketball player Tony Hicks and if he will be returning sooner than previously expected.

The Louisville basketball team was already playing without Quentin Snider over the past few games, but now they are going to have to move on without Tony Hicks as well. It’s going to be a pretty tough challenge for the Cards, but I do trust in Rick Pitino’s ability to find different rotations to make up for the loss.

With that being said, there was some good news that was reported about Hicks’ injury on Thursday afternoon.

Take a look at this update from Rick Pitino, according to Mike Hughes from “Inside the Ville”:

“The good news he was supposed to be (out) 6 to 8 weeks with surgery, now it’s 4 to 6 weeks with no surgery,” Pitino said. Hicks played well against in recent games with Quentin Snider out with injury, including a strong effort against Pitt. “It’s a shame because he finally, in the last two weeks, understood the point guard position where he’s not coming in and hunting shots,” said Pitino. “He’s running the team and playing good defense. So it’s really a shame.”

It is good to hear that Hicks could be returning sooner than normal, but I can’t shake how disappointing this must be for him right now. As Pitino mentioned, Hicks had finally started to understand how to run the point at Louisville and now he will be on the bench due to injury.

It doesn’t matter what team it is or whoever the player may be, you never want to see a player’s season cut short because of something like this. However, it does sound like Hicks will be back by the end of the season and also, the Cards will have Snider back, hopefully, well before then as well.

