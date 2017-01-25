Louisville Basketball: Rick Pitino Reacts To The Tony Hicks’ Injury
We take a look at what Louisville basketball head coach Rick Pitino had to say after another injury to one of his point guards.
Things were looking up after the Louisville basketball team’s 55-point win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday night, but news broke today that Tony Hicks broke a bone in his hand. This injury will keep him out for, reportedly, six to eight weeks.
That’s a crushing blow to a team that has already been playing without their starting point guard, Quentin Snider.
Take a look at what ESPN had to say about Hicks’ injury and what Rick Pitino had to say about it as well:
Louisville guard Tony Hicks will be out for six to eight weeks after breaking a bone in his hand during the 13th-ranked Cardinals’ 106-51 victory over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
“Tony was just fitting in at the point position and has made great progress,” Louisville coach Rick Pitino said Wednesday. “We will keep him in great condition and hope we make a long run in the tournament so he can play in his first NCAA tournament.”
-ESPN
Pitino also mentioned in ESPN’s article that he would be relying on David Levitch and Ryan McMahon until Quentin Snider can get back on the floor.
It seems like every week we are talking about how important Louisville’s depth is, but this may be one of the toughest blows to the team yet. I guess it’s a really good thing that the Cardinals only play one ranked opponent over their next six games.