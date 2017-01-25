Louisville Basketball: NCAA To Release Top Seeds Early This Year?

We take a look at what the NCAA is doing with the seeing this season and what that could mean for the Louisville basketball team.

It’s not quite time to start worrying about seeding just yet, especially for this Louisville basketball team. I don’t really think it matters too much about where they land because I would put this team up against anyone in the field.

Unlike previous years, we will actually get a glimpse of where the Cards could be seeded a couple weeks earlier than normal.

Take a look at what C.L. Brown from ESPN reported about the NCAA’s new idea surrounding when they want to give us a “sneak-peak” at the field:

The NCAA Division I men’s basketball selection committee will reveal a sneak peek of the tournament, unveiling the top 16 seeds next month. The committee will offer early insight into its selection process by showing the top four seeds in each region on Feb. 11. The unveiling will take place on the March Madness Bracket Preview Show on CBS at 12:30 p.m. ET. The seeding is subject to change as the rest of the regular season and conference tournaments play out. Selection Sunday isn’t until March 12, but men’s basketball chair Mark Hollis, who is the athletic director at Michigan State, will offer a glimpse into the process behind seeding. “We are excited about giving the fans a glimpse to what the men’s basketball committee is thinking at this point of the season, and creating a buzz as we look towards Selection Sunday,” Hollis said in a released statement. “… There’s potential for quite a bit of movement until we do it for real March 12, but this early peek will give everyone insight as to where the committee stands as we hit the stretch run of the regular season.”

Personally, I am not a huge fan of this idea. There is so much that happens over the last few weeks of the season that this “sneak-peek” may not even be close. Not to mention, it just feels like they are trying to replicate the College Football Playoff rankings show that is on during the end of football season.

When Louisville was in the playoff mix, I made sure to be in front of the TV whenever that show came on because those four teams that they chose really mattered. Those were the rankings that counted from there on out. Not to mention, everyone was mostly-concerned about four teams, not sixteen.

