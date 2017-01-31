Louisville Basketball: NBA Update On T’Wolves’ Gorgui Dieng
We take a look at how former Louisville basketball player Gorgui Dieng is doing for the Minnesota Timberwolves this season.
Former Louisville basketball player Gorgui Dieng is arguably having his best season as a professional basketball player. Unfortunately for the Minnesota Timberwolves, that isn’t translating into more wins for the team.
The Timberwolves are a team that is full of young talent, but they haven’t quite figured out how to pull it all together just yet.
Take a look at Gorgui Dieng’s stat-lines from the Timberwolves last five games:
- Orlando Magic: 5 points, 14 rebounds, and 3 assists
- Brooklyn Nets: 12 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals
- Indiana Pacers: 8 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 steals, and 1 assist
- Phoenix Suns: 16 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 assists, and 1 steal
- Denver Nuggets: 4 points, 2 steals, 1 rebound, 1 assist, and 1 block
Gorgui Dieng has become a better all-around player since he graduated from the University of Louisville.
As you can see in his stat-lines above, those first four games are a perfect representation of what he is doing for the Timberwolves. Dieng is becoming a force on the boards and is one of the better inside defenders in the league.
It’s a pretty close race between Montrezl Harrell and Gorgui Dieng as to who is playing better this season, but I may have to give the nod to Dieng. He has been a starter from the very beginning of the season and is having his best season in the NBA.