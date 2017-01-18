Louisville Basketball: NBA Update On Harrell, Rozier, and Dieng

We take a look at how a trio of former Louisville basketball players are doing in the NBA this season and how they are each getting better.

While the Louisville basketball team is playing red-hot right now, I thought it would be a good idea to give all of you an update how some former Cards are doing in the NBA right now. Gorgui Dieng, Montrezl Harrell, and Terry Rozier have been getting better each season and are looking pretty good for their respective teams.

We wish there were more former Cardinals to report on in the NBA right now, but there should be more coming through the ranks before too long.

Gorgui Dieng

Minnesota Timberwolves Record: 14-28

2016-2017 Statistics: 10.8 points per game, 7.5 rebounds per game, 1.2 blocks per game

While the Timberwolves haven’t been able to have a good season, Dieng has actually been having one of his best performances as a professional basketball player. In his third season in the NBA, Dieng is dominating the boards, but is finding more scoring ability than he had in the past.

He was putting up 10.1 points per game in 2015-2016, but is already showing signs of blowing that out of the water in 2016-2017.

Hopefully this young Timberwolves basketball team can get some things turned around in these next fews months and gain some momentum heading into next season.

Terry Rozier

Boston Celtics Record: 26-15

2016-2017 Statistics: 5.6 points per game, 1.7 assists per game, 3.2 rebounds per game

I’m not even gonna lie, I was really hoping that Terry Rozier’s performance in the NBA Playoffs last season and his dominant summer would help him earn more minutes this season with the Boston Celtics. Even after two strong weeks to start the season, Rozier was placed back on the bench after Marcus Smart returned from injury.

I strongly believe that he has a place in the NBA, but it may have to be with another team, especially if he wants to play more minutes per game.

The Celtics just have far too many talented guards right now for Rozier to see more time on the floor. However, he is having a much better year than he did in his rookie season in Boston, so not everything has been bad.

Montrezl Harrell

Houston Rockets Record: 32-12

2016-2017 Statistics: 9.9 points per game, 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.8 blocks per game

Montrezl Harrell has made a huge difference for the Houston Rockets this season, as he has had some monster games throughout his second year in the NBA. Harrell had a 28 point game against Toronto and a 29 point game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The former Louisville basketball player has made a huge leap this season and there are still a few months left for him to continue improving.

To put that into perspective, Harrell only started one game last season and averaged 3.6 points per game. However, he has already started 10 different game this year and is averaging 9.9 points per game for a Rockets team that is currently on fire.

This article originally appeared on