Louisville Basketball: Mathiang Starting To Find His Groove

We take a look at the amazing stretch of games that Louisville basketball player Mangok Mathiang is putting together for the Cards.

The Louisville basketball team has now won six of their last seven games and are looking to make their move in the ACC race. The Cardinals have been playing without Quentin Snider, but because of key contributions from their other leaders, they have been able to stay the course.

One guy who I have been extremely impressed with over the past few weeks is Mangok Mathiang.

He lost his starting job earlier in the season, but rather than letting it get him down, Mathiang has picked his game up over the past four games or so. While he can only do so much coming off the bench, he is actually playing his best basketball of the season.

Take a look at Mangok Mathiang’s stat-lines from the past four games:

Clemson: 12 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 blocks

Florida State: 13 points, 13 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 assist, and 1 steal

Pittsburgh: 9 points, 9 rebounds, and 1 assist

NC State: 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist

I hope everyone realizes just how impressive Mathiang has been playing over the past few weeks of the season. In case you didn’t remember, his 12 points against Clemson was the first time he had scored in the double-digits since the beginning of December against Texas Southern where he had 10.

If the Cards want to cut down any kind of net at the end of the season, whether that be in the conference or NCAA tournament, they need Mathiang to continue playing at this level. If the Cards have a guy that can come near a double-double off the bench, then they are going to be among college basketball’s elite come March Madness.

