Louisville Basketball: Looking At The Updated ACC Standings

We take a look at the recently updated conference standings at what that means for the Louisville basketball team going forward.

Due to the events of Saturday’s basketball games, the Louisville basketball game against NC State is proving to be huge. Not so much because of the opponent that the Cards are playing, but because there were so many top-tier ACC teams that lost this weekend.

After starting (0-2) in conference play, it looked as though winning the ACC would be a tall task for the Cardinals, however, that is looking more and more realistic each and every week.

Take a look at the ACC standings after the games on Saturday afternoon:

North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) Virginia Cavaliers (6-2) Florida State Seminoles (6-3) Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-3) Louisville Cardinals (5-3) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-4) Syracuse Orange (5-4)

Let me put it this way, if the Cardinals want to win their first ACC championship, then they need to play great basketball over the next month.

The Cardinals still have to play North Carolina, Virginia, and Notre Dame before the end of the regular season. In reality, the only team they won’t play that could win the conference in Florida State, but those guys are sinking their own ship right now.

Don’t give up on the Cards’ ACC Title chances just yet Louisville fans. These guys still have more than enough time to make their move and become the best team in the best basketball conference in the United States.

