Louisville Basketball: Looking At NC State’s Best Wins Of The Year

We take a look at Louisville basketball’s next opponent and what their best wins of the 2017-2017 season have been thus far.

The Louisville basketball team is looking to get on another winning streak as the NC State Wolfpack come to town on Sunday afternoon. The Cards are coming off a huge 55-point win over Pittsburgh, but they will be playing this game without graduate-transfer Tony Hicks.

On the other hand, NC State is coming off a huge win over the 17th ranked Duke Blue Devils earlier in the week. It makes it even more impressive when you realize they beat Duke on the road.

With that being said, we decided to take a look at the Wolfpacks’ biggest wins of the season and they don’t have too many.

NC State beat #17 Duke 84-82 (January 23rd, 2017) NC State beat #21 Virginia Tech 104-78 (January 4th, 2017) NC State beat Pittsburgh 79-74 (January 17th, 2017)

To be completely honest, NC State hasn’t played much of a tough schedule this season. They lost their two toughest non-conference games against Creighton and Illinois and not to mention, they are currently (3-5) in ACC play.

The biggest X-factor, in all of their biggest wins of the season, has been Dennis Smith Jr. The freshman scored 32 points against Duke on Monday, 27 against Georgia Tech, and then an underwhelming 11 against Pittsburgh.

I don’t think beating the Wolfpack is very complicated. Control Dennis Smith Jr. and the Cardinals will have more than enough chance to get another conference win in the Yum Center on Sunday afternoon.

