Louisville Basketball: Looking Ahead Towards Boston College

Join us as we look ahead towards Louisville basketball’s next opponent in Boston College and what they bring to the table.

The Louisville basketball team is going to get some much-needed rest, as they won’t have to face Boston College until next Saturday afternoon. The Cards just picked up another great win over NC State and will be looking to get their 19th win of the season this coming weekend.

The Eagles aren’t the most talented basketball team in the country and are actually one of the worst teams in the entire ACC.

With that being said, it doesn’t mean they aren’t going to put up a great fight and effort.

Boston College is currently (9-13) this season, with a (2-7) record in conference play through their first nine games. Let’s take a look at some of their best wins and worst losses of the season below:

Best Wins: Auburn, Providence, Syracuse, and NC State

Worst Losses: Nicholls, Richmond, Harvard, Hartford, and Fairfield

Whenever you see that a team has more bad losses than they do good wins, then you should know we are dealing with a pretty bad squad. Not to mention, the Eagles are currently on a five-game losing streak.

I would also take the time to show you where they rank among the other teams in the conference in shooting (12th) and defense (12th), but it’s pretty bad. The Cardinals should have zero problems beating them on Saturday afternoon.

However, we all know what it’s like to root for a team that plays basketball in the ACC. If Louisville goes into Boston College and just takes care of business, then they should be just fine.

