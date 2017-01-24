Louisville Basketball: Kevin Stallings Reacts To The Cards’ Huge Win

We take a look at what Pittsburgh’s Head Coach had to say after the Louisville basketball team’s huge win over the Panthers.

The Louisville basketball team imposed their will on the Pittsburgh Panthers Tuesday night and that may even be an understatement. The Cardinals shot the basketball better than they had all season long, which is why they won by 55 points on the road.

As great as Louisville fans are feeling, Kevin Stallings is feeling even worse right now.

Take a look at what Pittsburgh’s Head Coach had to say after the Cardinals’ blow-out win, according to Craig Meyer’s Twitter:

Pitt coach Kevin Stallings packed an awful lot into his opening statement tonight. Said he believes there's fragmentation within the team. pic.twitter.com/7XIFkAZixJ — Craig Meyer (@CraigMeyerPG) January 25, 2017

That is such a tough situation for a head coach to be in, especially whenever they played Louisville close towards the end of their game a few weeks ago. If I were the Panthers, I would have been confident in my ability to be competitive with Louisville, especially since Quentin Snider wouldn’t be playing.

I cannot even imagine how disappointed Kevin Stallings must be. Heck, Louisville scored as many points in the first half that Pittsburgh scored for the entire basketball game (51). Things can only trend upward for the Panthers from here on out, or can it?

This Pittsburgh basketball team has to come together fast because they still have to play #9 North Carolina twice, #17 Duke, #6 Florida State, and #12 Virginia before the end of this season. They better figure things out and figure them out father quickly.

