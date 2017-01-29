Louisville Basketball: Is Donovan Mitchell Among The ACC’s Elite?

We examine if Louisville basketball player Donovan Mitchell has finally risen to the level of one of the ACC’s best all-around players.

We all knew that Donovan Mitchell had to improve his shooting if the Louisville basketball team was going to make any noise this season. While we saw flashes of greatness last year, I don’t believe any of us thought we would see this kind of shooting from the sophomore in his second season.

It was pretty clear, right from the beginning of the year, that Mitchell was going to take more perimeter shots than we were used to seeing from him. He did have a few decent games early, but we all take performances against teams like Wichita State and Evansville with a grain of salt.

It really wasn’t until Rick Pitino dropped him from the starting lineup against Indiana that he started to take off to another level.

Obviously, he has had some down games here and there, but Mitchell is looking more and more like a 1st Round NBA Draft pick as the season rolls along.

Just take a look at Donovan Mitchell’s scoring totals since the Indiana game:

25 points vs. Indiana

20 points vs. Notre Dame

20 points vs. Georgia Tech

15 points vs. Pittsburgh

15 points vs. Duke

18 points vs. Clemson

6 points vs. Florida State

29 points vs. Pittsburgh

28 points vs. NC State

It’s pretty hard to make an argument that Donovan Mitchell is one of the best shooters in the ACC, primarily because you will be hard pressed to find him in the top ten of any offensive category.

With that being said, I do think he is among the ACC’s best players right now. There’s a huge reason why he is a projected 1st round pick and why other players in the conference aren’t right now.

Mitchell is turning in performance after performance that is helping the Cardinals survive significant injuries to their point guard position. It has been his performances since Quentin Snider has gone down, that should give everyone around the country the confidence in Mitchell being named the Cards most valuable player over the past month.

