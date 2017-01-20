Louisville Basketball: Interesting Game Notes For The FSU Game

We take a look at a few of the interesting game-notes for Louisville basketball’s game against Florida State on Saturday afternoon.

The Louisville basketball team is set to take on the tenth-ranked Florida State Seminoles on Saturday afternoon in the sunshine state. Both teams are playing at an extremely high-level, but the Cardinals will be playing without one of their best players, Quentin Snider.

With that being said, it doesn’t mean that all hope is lost. The Cards were able to destroy a decent Clemson team on Thursday night, but that was in the comfort of the KFC Yum Center.

We decided to take a look at some of the most-interesting game notes from Kim Pemberton of Louisville’s official athletic website for the FSU game. Check them out below:

“The Seminoles are seventh in the nation in field goal percentage (.505), 12th in scoring offense (86.3 ppg), 16th in scoring margin (+15.4)” -Kim Pemberton

Like we have discussed before, Florida State is extremely solid and comfortable with shooting the basketball. Heck, they even shot extremely well against Virginia this season. Sophomore Dwayne Bacon led the Seminoles with 29 points on that day.

“Louisville has a 10-6 edge in games played in Tallahassee. The teams were fellow members of the Metro Conference from 1976-91, when the teams met in the league postseason tournament on five occasions.” -Kim Pemberton

Well, if there is any good news heading into Saturday afternoon, it’s that history is one the side of the Cardinals. Hopefully some of that magic from the 70’s and 80’s teams will rub off on the Cards this weekend.

“Florida State has a perfect 13-0 record at home this season.” -Kim Pemberton

Florida State has been able to beat some elite programs this season in the comfort of their home arena. The Seminoles have knocked of #21 Florida, #21 Virginia Tech, #7 Duke, and #12 Notre Dame down in Tallahassee this year. Louisville may be in for a rough afternoon if they come out slow.

