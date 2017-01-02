Louisville Basketball: How Does Notre Dame Stack Up Against The ACC?

We take a look at some of the important numbers of Louisville basketball’s next opponent in the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Louisville basketball team will stay in the state of Indiana for their next game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Wednesday night. The Cards bounced back from their tough loss to Virginia by knocking off the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday in front of a very pro-IU crowd in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Notre Dame presents the Cardinals’ fourth tough opponent in a row. However, Louisville has already beaten Kentucky, lost to Virginia, and beat Indiana in their previous three contests.

Like all games, the Fighting Irish will present a different task for the Cards to try to overcome on the road.

Take a look at some of the numbers of Notre Dame basketball this season, courtesy of the ACC’s official statistics website:

83.2 points per game (4th in ACC)

66.2 points allowed per game (7th in ACC)

.841 free throw percentage (1st in ACC)

.477 field goal percentage (6th in ACC)

.396 three point percentage (3rd in ACC)

18.6 assists per game (1st in ACC)

Probably the best news that Louisville fans want to hear isn’t even on that list of statistics. Notre Dame has played two ranked opponents this season and have lost to both.

The Fighting Irish lost to #1 Villanova 74-66 and #15 Purdue 86-81.

If we’re just looking at head-to-head comparisons here, the Cardinals were able to beat the Boilermakers at home a couple weeks ago, whereas the Irish weren’t able to get the job done after almost beating Villanova the game before.

Notre Dame can score, but they also have a bad habit of not dominating the boards. If the Cardinals can establish their bigs in the paint, early in the basketball game, I expect Pitino’s squad to come out with a huge road victory.

