Louisville Basketball: Highlights From The Last Year’s FSU Game

We take a look at Louisville basketball’s game from last season against the Florida State Seminoles in the KFC Yum Center.

Louisville basketball‘s matchup against Florida State in 2016 was not as impressive as this one is going be on Saturday. The Seminoles came into the Yum Center with a 12-5 record, whereas the Cards were 14-3. Not to mention, I doubt this year’s game will will be as one-sided as the matchup last season.

Louisville was able to dominate the Seminoles, as they were able to come out with a 84-65 victory over their conference-rivals.

Take a look at the highlight’s from last year’s game, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network:

The Cards had four different players that ended the game in double-figures against the Seminoles, with Quentin Snider leading the team with 20 points. However, the most-dominating performance came from Chinanu Onuaku, who had 14 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 11 points.

Louisville did everything they wanted to do against Florida State last season, which is probably why Rick Pitino played 12 different players against the Seminoles. Not to mention, everyone who played in the game scored, except for Dillon Avare.

If the Cardinals want to beat the Seminoles this season, then they are going to have to do it without Quentin Snider. He was one of the main reasons why Louisville was so dominant against Florida State last season, but that was also a much different Seminoles basketball team as well.

This article originally appeared on