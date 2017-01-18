Louisville Basketball: Highlights From Last Year’s Clemson Game

We take a look at the highlights from last season’s Louisville basketball game against the Clemson Tigers where the Cards lost.

The Louisville basketball team is coming off another great win over the Duke Blue Devils, but beating Clemson is something they haven’t done in a few years. The Cards went down to South Carolina last season and were upset by a 10-6 basketball team that was on a stretch of playing extremely well.

On the other side, Louisville came into this game 13-2, while already winning their first two conference games of the season.

However, an extremely poor shooting performance from the Cards led the Tigers to a huge victory over the Cardinals.

Even though this game was just a little over a year ago, it seems much further away than that.

Take a look at the starting lineup for the Cardinals when they played Clemson last season:

Jaylen Johnson: 9 points

9 points Chinanu Onuaku: 14 points

14 points Trey Lewis: 10 points

10 points Donovan Mitchell: 2 points

2 points Damion Lee: 6 points

I think it’s safe to say now that if Damion Lee and Donovan Mitchell only scored 8 points combined, then there really shouldn’t be any surprise that the Cards lost this game to Clemson. Heck, they were just lucky that they weren’t playing someone even better on that day.

With that being said, Mitchell has a huge opportunity to make up for his poor performance against the Tigers on Thursday night. The Cards need someone to step up and be the leader on the floor, let’s hope that Mitchell is ready to answer the call.

