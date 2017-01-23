Louisville Basketball: Everything You Need To Know For The Pittsburgh Game

We take a look at all of the important information you need to know for Louisville basketball’s game against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Louisville basketball team will be heading up to Pittsburgh, while looking to avoid losing their second game in-a-row. The Cards almost pulled off a great victory over Florida State last Saturday, but just came up a few baskets short.

Just like last weekend, the Cards will have to play without Quentin Snider, which means more guys will need to step up and player even better than normal.

Take a look at everything you need to know for the game against Pittsburgh, according to Kim Pemberton from Louisville’s official athletic website:

Date: Jan. 24, 2017

Time: 7:01 p.m.

Site: Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh, Pa. (12,508)

Television: ESPNU – Rich Hollenberg, play-by-play; Dino Gaudio, analyst.

Radio: WKRD (790 AM) – Paul Rogers, play-by-play; Bob Valvano, analyst. (Sirius channel 134, XM 381, Internet 961)

Series History: UofL leads 13-5 (8-1 in Louisville, 5-1 in Pittsburgh, 0-3 neutral)

Last Meeting: UofL 85, Pittsburgh 80 (Jan. 11, 2017 at KFC Yum! Center)

UofL National Ranking: 14th USA Today, 13th Associated Press

Officials: Les Jones, Tim Nestor, Jeff Clark

The Cardinals and Panthers just played on January 11th, which should give both teams confidence in their abilities to win on Tuesday night. While the Cards know they can beat Pittsburgh, the Panthers are heading into this game knowing that they were only a few more minutes away from stealing a road-win earlier this month.

Let’s hope that Louisville will settle down earlier than they did against Florida State. If they can do that, then I have all the confidence that the Cards will be able to handle a good Panthers basketball team in their own arena on Tuesday.

