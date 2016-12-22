Louisville Basketball: Current, Former Cards React To The Win Over Kentucky

We take a look at five different reactions from a few former Louisville basketball players and one current Heisman Trophy winner.

The Louisville basketball team picked up a huge upset win over the sixth ranked Kentucky Wildcats on Wednesday night. It was a win that took everything they had, but ultimately the Cards will be moving on as the best basketball team in the state this season.

With that being said, let’s take a look at some former and current Cardinals reacting to the win over the Wildcats:

Former Louisville Basketball Player: Damion Lee

Yessir!!! My boys got that W! #L1C4 — Damion Lee (@Dami0nLee) December 22, 2016

It sure does feel good to know that graduate-transfer Damion Lee is still cheering on his Cardinals. He had the opportunity to hit the game-winning three against Kentucky last season, but wasn’t able to get it to go in.

It wasn’t exactly the best game played by Louisville in 2015, but they were able to comeback from a huge deficit.

I was really concerned that this year’s team was going to miss his shooting in a huge way, but it looks like they are continually playing and getting better across the board.

Not to mention, their great defense will force teams to play low scoring contests every week.

Former Louisville Basketball Player: Trey Lewis

That game got me hype…Me & @PeypeySiva3 probably the only ones still awake in Germany ???? it's 4am and I got practice in a few hours — Trey Lewis (@Treylew3) December 22, 2016

Here’s another graduate-transfer that is still loyal to the Louisville basketball program, even though he is playing all the way over in Germany right now and apparently is getting to know for Louisville National Champion Peyton Siva.

Trey Lewis didn’t have an opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament last season, which was actually one of the main reasons why he even chose Louisville in the first place.

However, I will always remember Lewis’ class and maturity when it came to facing the media about how he and fellow teammate Damion Lee felt after they heard the news about the self-imposed postseason ban.

Former Louisville Basketball Player: Larry O’Bannon

Great win for the Cards & happy more 4 hometown Kids! Q played like he was at Ballard and SPALDING played big 2 in the 1st half! #GoCards — Larry O'Bannon (@LarryOBannon) December 22, 2016

Oh man, now we’re going to some major throwback times here. Okay, it wasn’t that long ago, but you get the idea.

O’Bannon brings up a great point about the game on Wednesday night. This win over Kentucky has to feel amazing for not only Quentin Snider, but Trinity graduate Ray Spalding as well.

It’s always hard to tell how much pressure these hometown kids feel going into the Kentucky game, but they both played like it was just a normal pick-up game with their friends around the Holidays.

I couldn’t be more impressed with the effort and production of both hometown boys on Wednesday night.

Former Louisville Football Player: Teddy Bridgewater

What a game!!! — Teddy Bridgewater (@teddyb_h2o) December 22, 2016

Oh how we miss Teddy Bridgewater playing quarterback for the Louisville Cardinals. If he has anything on Lamar Jackson, it’s that he never lost to Kentucky. We all can agree that’s all that really matters right?

In all seriousness, it’s pretty awesome to see this NFL-stud keep supporting his boys from the Ville’.

The city of Louisville absolutely loves this guy and he surely would be welcomed back at any football game he is able to attend next season.

Let’s hope that he can get healthy from his knee surgery and get back to leading the Minnesota Vikings to the NFL playoffs next year.

2016 Heisman Trophy Winner: Lamar Jackson

My boys showed up tonight, great game both teams❗️ #Birgang???? — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) December 22, 2016

It was awesome to see Mr. Heisman Trophy winner himself in the stands on Wednesday night at the Kentucky vs. Louisville game. They unveiled the trophy that would stay that the University of Louisville and it looked like the crowd went crazy.

Lamar Jackson and the Louisville football team have a huge game against LSU in over a week or so. It will truly test their ability to stay physical on the line of scrimmage, while not turning over the football.

As simple as that may sound, the Cardinals have been plagued by those issues all season long.

If they can learn anything from this basketball team, it’s that you have to keep fighting all the way through the game. Never stop fighting, even when things aren’t going your way.

This article originally appeared on