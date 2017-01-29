Louisville Basketball: Check Out These Harrell Dunks Against The Pacers

We take a look at former Louisville basketball player Montrezl Harrell dunking the ball against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon.

Former Louisville basketball player Montrezl Harrell has quietly been playing very well for the Houston Rockets this season. To be a little more specific, Harrell has actually been starting for one of the best teams in all of the NBA, as the Rockets are currently (35-16).

In his second season as a professional basketball player, Harrell is averaging 9.6 points per game, 3.8 rebounds per game, and 0.8 blocks per game.

With that being said, the most impressive part of his game comes whenever he gets the ball around the rim. If you watch him play at Louisville, then you know exactly what I’m talking about.

.@MONSTATREZZ gets the start and the first basket for the squad! #Rockets50 pic.twitter.com/MniHO28oD0 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 29, 2017

In case you were wondering, Montrezl Harrell ended up having a pretty decent game against the Pacers on Sunday evening. While the Rockets didn’t win, Harrell finished the game with 10 points, 7 rebounds, 1 block, and 1 assist against Indiana.

Just by looking through Twitter at some Houston fans reactions to Harrell’s dunks, it’s pretty clear that they are loving what they see from the former Louisville player. If you haven’t caught a game with Harrell in it this season, I highly recommend you make that a priority.

