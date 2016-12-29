Louisville Basketball: CBS Sports Drops Cards In Latest Power Rankings

We take a look at where CBS Sports dropped the Louisville basketball team in their most recent NCAA basketball power rankings.

It was not the best performance that Louisville basketball has ever had on Wednesday night, but knowing that they now have a losing record in conference play makes it feel even worse. While it was the Cards’ second straight top-15 opponent, the national media is always going to question Louisville after a loss.

Even though Virginia pretty much dominated the whole game, I don’t think that game is really telling about this Cardinals team. The Cavaliers completely change the way the game is played, therefore it’s not fair to the Cards to judge them on a bad 40 minutes against a legit ACC team.

With that being said, this loss from Louisville didn’t sit very will with the people over at CBS Sports.

Here are Gary Parrish’s updated NCAA Basketball power rankings, following the losses by UCLA and Louisville on Wednesday night:

Villanova Baylor UCLA (Dropped one spot) Kansas Duke Kentucky North Carolina Gonzaga West Virginia Virginia Louisville (Dropped five spots)

I can see where Parrish would say that Louisville should drop after their loss to Virginia, but I don’t think he has these rankings in the correct order.

It doesn’t matter the sport, I’m a big believer in head-to-head match-ups coming into play whenever the rankings are released. Also, don’t forget that these aren’t the new official rankings, it’s just the weekly power ranking from CBS Sports.

With that being said, I think it’s awfully soon to put Kentucky back at number six, whenever the Cardinals just handled them over a week ago. The eye-test doesn’t even come into play anymore, Louisville beat Kentucky in every aspect of the game and they shouldn’t be ranked above the Cards.

If anything, the Cavaliers should move into the top ten and should be ranked at six with only one loss. I would put those guys up against a two-loss Kentucky or North Carolina team any day of the week.

