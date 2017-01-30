Louisville Basketball: Cards Make Huge Jump In ESPN Power Rankings

We take a look at Jeff Goodman’s new power rankings and where the Louisville basketball team landed on his list of teams.

The Louisville basketball team has been playing great basketball as of late and it’s even more impressive since they have been doing it without Quentin Snider. They are more than deserving of making a huge jump in the polls this week and it looks like they are getting some respect by the way of Jeff Goodman’s weekly power rankings.

The Cardinals are coming off a 55-point win over Pittsburgh and a 25-point win over NC State on Saturday.

Take a look at Jeff Goodman’s top ten teams heading into this week:

Kansas Jayhawks: (19-2) Villanova Wildcats: (20-2) Gonzaga Bulldogs: (22-0) Baylor Bears: (20-1) Arizona Wildcats: (20-2) Louisville Cardinals: (18-4) UCLA Bruins: (19-3) Kentucky Wildcats: (17-4) Florida State Seminoles: (18-4) Oregon Ducks: (19-3)

I don’t know about you all, but it sure feels good to see the Cards getting some respect. Without two of their starting point guards, Louisville is playing some of their best basketball of the entire season. I think Rick Pitino deserves a ton of credit for the job he has done with this team in 2016-2017.

Not to mention, I do think the best is yet to come for the Cardinals.

It will take Snider a few weeks to get back into game shape, but once he does, this Louisville team becomes a serious National Championship contender. You’ll be hard pressed to find five teams in the country with more depth and experience than the Cardinals, which will be huge in terms of them making another run through the NCAA Tournament.

