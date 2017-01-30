Louisville Basketball: Cards Get Respect In Week 13 AP Poll

We take a look at the Associated Press’ new top ten and where the Louisville basketball team landed heading into week 13.

After a week of destroying NC State and Pittsburgh, the Louisville basketball team finally got the respect they deserved. We didn’t know how things would work themselves out after a crazy week of top ten teams losing, but it sure did work out for the Cardinals.

The Associated Press released their new poll on Monday afternoon and, as we expected, there were some major shake-ups.

Take a look at their new top ten below:

Gonzaga Bulldogs Baylor Bears Kansas Jayhawks Villanova Wildcats Arizona Wildcats Louisville Cardinals West Virginia Mountaineers Kentucky Wildcats Virginia Cavaliers Wisconsin Badgers

For one of the first time this season, I am very pleased with where the Associated Press placed each team in the top ten. It also feels pretty good to see a team like Gonzaga finally getting the respect they deserved as well. The Bulldogs are the only team inside the top ten that is currently still undefeated.

Louisville, on the other hand, moved from 13th to 6th after just one week of play. I guess people are finally realizing that Kentucky just isn’t quite on the same level as the Cardinals right now. I still think the Wildcats are lucky to even be sitting in the top ten this week after losing to Tennessee and Kansas.

