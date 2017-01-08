Louisville Basketball: 5 Reasons Why The Cards Can Still Win The ACC

We take a look at five different reasons why the Louisville basketball team can still win the ACC after a 1-2 start to conference play.

The Louisville basketball team is still searching for their first ACC championship after starting 1-2 in conference play this season. However, just because they have lost two out of three, it doesn’t mean that they don’t still have an opportunity to bring home the hardware.

This is a team that is getting better every week and will give every team in this conference a run for their money. Okay, well probably other than Virginia, but those guys are from another planet or something.

With that being said, let’s take a look at the five reasons why the Cards can still win the ACC this season:

5. It’s Still Too Early To Call

If there’s anyone out there that is declaring their school has locked up the conference already, then they are flat-out kidding themselves. This basketball conference is the gold standard by which every other conference has to live up to.

When you have basketball teams like Louisville, Duke, North Carolina, Syracuse, Florida State, and Notre Dame, the conference is never fully locked up.

The good news for Louisville, is that they have already played two of the toughest teams in the ACC in their first two conference games. Not to mention, it’s going to be tough to take down these improving Cards twice in one season.

Therefore, it doesn’t really matter right now that Louisville is 1-2 in conference play. There is still more than enough time left on the schedule for the Cardinals to make their move and rise to the top of the ACC standings.

4. The Cardinals’ Defense Will Keep Them In Every Game

Louisville will be able to play with any team in there conference because of their defense, hands down. Well, maybe except for Virginia, but those guys will take themselves out of the ACC race by the end of the season anyways.

The Cardinals currently hold the best perimeter defense in the entire conference, even after playing four straight games against Kentucky, Virginia, Indiana, and Notre Dame. Other than Duke and North Carolina, there won’t be too many other teams that could hurt the Cards from the three.

With that being said, the Cards also have some of the best rim-protectors in all of college basketball. Anas Mahmoud, Ray Spalding, Jaylen Johnson, and Mangok Mathiang are an experienced group of forwards that are going to give every elite team in the conference some major problems in the paint.

3. Louisville Gets To Play Notre Dame And Virginia Again

The Cardinals can help themselves by beating the Fighting Irish and the Cavaliers the next time the play. The more pressing win right now would be to take down Notre Dame in the Cards’ last game of the season, as they are currently undefeated in conference play through three games.

I don’t have a ton of confidence that Louisville will be able to beat Virginia, especially since they have to go on the road. However, a home game against Notre Dame is one that Louisville should be able to take care of.

If they can at least beat Notre Dame, then they will take the tiebreaker out of the picture and give themselves a chance in the last game of the regular season.

2. Louisville Has One Of the Deepest Rosters In The Conference

Over the first 16 games of this young season, I have become very fond of this 2016-2017 basketball roster. There are only a few guys who Rick Pitino will not play during a game, as the Cardinals have at least 11 guys that can come into a game and put in valuable minutes.

There aren’t too many teams in the ACC that have that many guys seeing action on a regular basis, especially whenever conference play begins.

If you really think about it, foul trouble has never been a problem with this team. If Mitchell is on the bench, then David Levitch and give Pitino valuable minutes. If Deng Adel is playing out of control, then VJ King can come in and contribute.

Not to mention, those are just a few of the scenarios we have seen so far this season.

The depth and experience of this team is going to help them greatly over the next few months.

1. The Cards Have Nine Unranked Teams Left On Their Schedule

Everyone needs to keep remembering that this team is getting better each and every week. That doesn’t mean they will beat every team on their schedule, but they will be in good shape by the time the NCAA Tournament rolls around.

The good news is that Louisville still has these unranked teams on their 2016-2017 schedule:

Pittsburgh (2x), Clemson, NC State, Boston College, Miami, Syracuse (2x), and Wake Forest

Also, it looks like #21 Virginia Tech will also be unranked after losing two games this past week.

Therefore, the Cardinals still have a chance to go on a run or two before this season is over. While they will have their off games, Louisville will be favored in all of those nine games, with a chance to bring home their first ACC regular season championship.

