Louisville Basketball: 5 Amazing Stats From The Pittsburgh Game

We take a look at five different amazing stats from Louisville basketball’s huge win over the Pittsburgh Panthers on Tuesday night.

The Louisville basketball team played out of their minds against Pittsburgh on Tuesday night, as the Cardinals were able to beat the Panthers 106-51. It was a blow-out from the very beginning and I’m sure Rick Pitino is a very happy man right now.

We saw some guys score that we usually don’t see play, we saw many three-pointers find the basket, and Donovan Mitchell take his game to another level.

With that being said, take a look at the five amazing stats from Louisville’s win over Pittsburgh.

5. Ryan McMahon Scored 15 Points

Okay, so we all can agree that Louisville was probably going to win this game despite not having Quentin Snider, but I don’t know if any of us thought that Ryan McMahon would finish the game with 15 points. Not only did he shoot well, but he played one of his best games of the entire season.

McMahon finished the Cards’ win over Pittsburgh with 15 points, 5 assists, and one steal. This is a performance that he will always remember over the course of his NCAA career.

To put it in perspective, the most points he has even scored this season was eight against Texas Southern. Not to mention, the kid hit five different shots from the perimeter against Pittsburgh as well. Well done, Ryan McMahon.

4. 12 Different Cardinals Scored On Tuesday Night

This was one of the most dominating performances that I have seen in a long time from a Louisville basketball team. Heck, I never thought that this specific team would beat an ACC team this bad, especially on the road.

To make it even worse for Pittsburgh, Louisville had 12 different players that got into the scoring column on Tuesday night.

Just take a look at Louisville’s bench production from the Pittsburgh game:

Ray Spalding: 2 points

Mangok Mathiang: 9 Points

VJ King: 2 Points

Matz Stockman: 2 Points

Tyler Sharpe: 2 Points

Ryan McMahon: 15 Points

Jay Henderson: 4 Points

Literally the only player that didn’t score for Louisville on Tuesday night was David Levitch. However, the kid from Goshen, Kentucky did have three rebounds and three assists on the evening.

3. Tony Hicks Had 10 Points And 4 Assists

I genuinely do feel that Quentin Snider’s injury may have been a blessing in-disguise for this Louisville basketball team. It has completely stunk to not have Snider on the floor, but it has forced players like Tony Hicks to see more minutes and grow up within the system.

This was Hicks first time, since joining the Cardinals, that he has had two, double-digit scoring games in-a-row. All Louisville fans should be very encouraged by that.

At some point in the postseason, Louisville is going to need Tony Hicks to fill-in for Quentin Snider. Without Hicks getting any major playing time, it would have been hard for him to come in and produce in an important game.

However, because of his growing experience, the Cards’ depth just looks better and better every week.

2. Louisville Out-Rebounded Pittsburgh 48-26

We all knew that one of Louisville’s greatest strengths was their rebounding, but they took it to another level against the Pittsburgh Panthers. The Cards were able to grab 22 more rebounds than their opponents on Tuesday night, which was a large reason why Pittsburgh never really had a chance to win.

Every player that saw the floor for the Cardinals, except for Ryan McMahon, grabbed a rebound against the Panthers. I don’t know what happened since Saturday, but these guys played fantastic.

Two guys that have been playing well on the boards as of late, also played very well against Pittsburgh. Mangok Mathiang and Jaylen Johnson led the Cards with 9 and 11 rebounds a piece.

It’s been very nice to see the older guys stepping up for the Cardinals over the last few games.

1. Donovan Mitchell Had A Game-High 29 Points

Donovan Mitchell made darn sure that every one of us would forget about how bad he played against Florida State just a few days ago. He was trying to force too many shots and create plays that just weren’t there. However, it all came back together for the sophomore on Tuesday night.

Mitchell finished the game with 29 points and hit six three-pointers.

Heck, there are games where I’m not sure if the entire team will hit six threes, but Mitchell took it to another level against Pittsburgh.

I think this performance just really shows the competitiveness of this kid. He isn’t afraid of failure and he sure doesn’t let failure get him down. I love what we’re seeing from Donovan Mitchell over this past month and I sure hope he can keep it up.

This article originally appeared on