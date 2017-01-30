Louisville Baskeball: Major Movement Coming In The ACC This Week?

We take a look at the best ACC games of the week and if things are going to fall into Louisville basketball’s favor by Saturday night.

The Louisville basketball team will have a nice break before they go face Boston College on Saturday afternoon. With injuries to the point guard position, the much-needed break couldn’t have come at a better time for the Cardinals, especially since they have to play Virginia in a week or so.

The best thing about the ACC this season is that not one team has placed themselves in a position to be the favorites.

Not to mention, there could be even more movement coming this week. Just take a look at the important games below:

Monday’s Game:

Duke Blue Devils (16-5) (4-4) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (17-5) (6-3)

This is going to be one of the most entertaining games of the week, especially since they are so close in the conference standings. As much as it hurts to root for the Blue Devils, it’s important that the Fighting Irish lose this game against Duke.

Even though Louisville gets one more shot at Notre Dame, it’s still better for the Cards if the Irish lose.

Wednesday’s Game:

Florida State Seminoles (18-4) (6-3) vs. Miami Hurricanes (14-6) (4-4)

This will definitely be a heated matchup between two conference rivals on Wednesday night. Not to mention, both teams are trending in completely different directions. Miami just beat North Carolina this past weekend and Florida State is on a two-game losing streak.

Since Louisville doesn’t get a chance to play Florida State again in the regular season, we definitely need the Hurricanes to pull this one out.

Saturday’s Game:

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (17-5 (6-3) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (19-4) (7-2)

While we need Notre Dame to lose on Monday night, we need them to go beat North Carolina on Saturday night. The Tar Heels are only one game above the Cardinals in the ACC standings and Louisville still gets to play North Carolina in a few weeks.

With that being said, I think it’s pretty obvious that North Carolina losing is always better for everyone, especially since the Cards’ have to go down to Chapel Hill to play the Tar Heels.

