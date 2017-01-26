Louisiana Tech finishes game with four players after fight leads to ejections (video)

Here are some things you don’t see every day: after a benches-clearing brawl in a game against UAB, Louisiana Tech was left with just four active players, because the entire rest of the team was ejected.

And then they won!

The Bulldogs held on for a 79–70 win, after leading by 13 with around six minutes left when this happened.

UAB had just six players left after the incident — the Blazers’ Hakeem Baxter threw a punch at Jacobi Boykins of the Bulldogs, and it got ugly.

Players are not allowed to leave the bench per NCAA rules, which led to the mass exodus of eligible bodies.

This article originally appeared on